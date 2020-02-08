Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CFO John C. Fortson Acquires 2,290 Shares

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 24.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

