Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Innovative Industrial Properties earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.51%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

