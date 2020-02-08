Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

