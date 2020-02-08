Insider Buying: Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CFO Acquires 52,833 Shares of Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CFO Jeffrey Brian Mcgroarty acquired 52,833 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $323,337.96.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

