Insider Buying: Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,610 ($34.33) per share, for a total transaction of £156.60 ($206.00).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.19) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($181.14).

On Thursday, December 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £157.76 ($207.52).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29).

AVON opened at GBX 2,670 ($35.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,886.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avon Rubber plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $828.32 million and a PE ratio of 57.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 13.89 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVON shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

