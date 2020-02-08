Insider Buying: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CEO Buys 38,461 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

