Insider Buying: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,390.89 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,390.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PATI opened at $12.62 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

