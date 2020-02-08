Insider Buying: Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Insider Purchases $35,240.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after buying an additional 969,145 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

