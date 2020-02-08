Insider Buying: Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Director Buys 44,014 Shares of Stock

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) Director Gil Atzmon bought 44,014 shares of Solitario Zinc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $12,323.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,243.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gil Atzmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Gil Atzmon purchased 1,844 shares of Solitario Zinc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $534.76.

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Solitario Zinc Corp has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

