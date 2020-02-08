Insider Buying: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Buys $38,906.40 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $38,906.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,987,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

