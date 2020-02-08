Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,306 ($30.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Victrex to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

