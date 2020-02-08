Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $180,223.44 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $180,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LKFN opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

