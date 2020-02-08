Insider Selling: Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

PHTM stock opened at GBX 88.90 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.68. Photo-Me International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

