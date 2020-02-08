Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.49 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 87.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

