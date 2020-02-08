Insider Selling: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total value of £374,000 ($491,975.80).

On Monday, January 13th, Alex Smith purchased 52 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £185.12 ($243.51).

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

LON:STEM opened at GBX 386 ($5.08) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.78. SThree plc has a 1-year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $512.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Separately, HSBC lifted their price target on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

