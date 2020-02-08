International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 58000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.