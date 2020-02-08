Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $294.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

