Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 398,629 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,176% compared to the average daily volume of 31,234 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in IBM by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

