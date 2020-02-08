Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,193 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,437% compared to the typical volume of 520 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

