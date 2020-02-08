iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,939 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,764 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

