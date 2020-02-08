J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.67.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 4,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

