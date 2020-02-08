J2 Global (JCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JCOM stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

