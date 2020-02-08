Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €162.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.68 ($162.42).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €185.70 ($215.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €176.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €160.44. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

