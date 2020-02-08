Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNE. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

NYSE SNE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

