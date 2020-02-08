Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telefonica S.A.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telefonica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:TEF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

