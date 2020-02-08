Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Westpac Banking Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

