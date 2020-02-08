Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

