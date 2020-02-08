Joanne T. Campbell Sells 4,222 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.57 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

