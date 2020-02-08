Jonathan Glenn Sells 193 Shares of Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) Stock

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

Shares of Consort Medical stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.28 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. Consort Medical plc has a one year low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 863.58.

CSRT has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Consort Medical to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Consort Medical Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

