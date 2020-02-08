Joseph Murphy Purchases 76 Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Joseph Murphy purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £114 ($149.96).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

CPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.13 ($2.20).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

