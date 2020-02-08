JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.68 ($162.42).

HNR1 opened at €185.70 ($215.93) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €176.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.44.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

