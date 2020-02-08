Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Kaman worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Kaman stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

