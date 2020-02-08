Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

Fastly stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,390,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

