Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

