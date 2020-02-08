Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 143.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 138,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 178,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,265. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE KEX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

