Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 102,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

