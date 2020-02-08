Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases $17,314.50 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $17,314.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,122.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LBAI stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.