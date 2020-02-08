Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.79. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 121,649 shares traded.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

