Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.67

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 74294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

