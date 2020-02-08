Lisa L. Kim Sells 1,360 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

