Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $36,732.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Littelfuse stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.81. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

