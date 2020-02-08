Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $671.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.15 million. Logitech International reported sales of $624.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.