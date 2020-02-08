Lp Bleichroeder Buys 227,498 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of DURECT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

