Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earning Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

