Martin Daniel Hull Sells 35,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

