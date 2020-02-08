Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,278 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

