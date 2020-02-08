Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $624.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 619 ($8.14), with a volume of 29230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.13).

The company has a market cap of $279.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 597.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 585.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £516.20 ($679.03).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.