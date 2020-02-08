Mimecast (MIME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will be announcing its Q3 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.15, a PEG ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

