Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.