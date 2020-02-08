Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monro by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter worth $387,000.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.43 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

